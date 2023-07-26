Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has been used in a much more attacking role by Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to pundit Clive Allen, who was covering Tottenham’s latest pre-season friendly on SPURSPLAY.

Tottenham’s tour of Australia and Asia comes to an end today as they face Singaporean side Lion City Sailors.

The hosts managed to go ahead in the first half, capitalising on some poor defending from Ben Davies and Pedro Porro.

Harry Kane saved Spurs from going into the half-time break behind by scoring from the spot.

Things went from bad to worse when Yves Bissouma limped off while warming down during the break.

Postecoglou named a completely different team for the second half and they put the hosts to the sword.

He also played young midfielder Oliver Skipp in a more attacking role, something he’s never done at Tottenham.

The 22-year-old was allowed to roam further up the pitch, although this may likely be a reflection on the opposition.

Skipp playing more attacking role for Tottenham

Speaking on SPURSPLAY about the young midfielder, Allen said: “I don’t think we have seen Skippy that far forward as many times as we have from the start of Ange Postecoglou’s reign.

“He hasn’t had too long a break, so he wouldn’t have lost anything in terms of his fitness levels.

“You just wonder if not having a break might be detrimental the longer the season goes on but certainly he’s lacking nothing at the start of this campaign.”

Oliver Skipp has assured fans in recent days that he’s fully fit going into this season which will be very encouraging.

He’s not had much of a break after the Under-21 European Championships but did have a short amount of time off beforehand.

The 22-year-old would have recognised how important it was to make a good first impression with his new manager.

Postecoglou playing Skipp in a more attacking role for Tottenham is an interesting decision.

He’s always been quite a safe player in possession and dribbling isn’t necessarily his strong point.

It’s much more likely that the strength of today’s opposition had a part to play in that decision.

With Lion City Sailors sitting back trying to avoid conceding, Skipp would have more freedom to sit further up the pitch.

He’s unlikely to be given that opportunity when they face Brentford in a couple of weeks.