22-year-old Tottenham player says he’s completely over injuries and now fully fit

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has admitted he’s now fully fit and no longer feeling the ill effects of previous injuries.

Skipp was speaking to Tottenham’s official social channels ahead of their match against Lion City Sailors.

The match will be the conclusion of Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

Ange Postecoglou would have learned a lot about his squad from the trip, even if the fixtures haven’t been a complete success.

A defeat to West Ham wouldn’t have been the end of the world, particularly given how well Spurs played in parts.

However, their cancelled friendlies against Leicester and AS Roma will be frustrating, although the latter has been replaced by today’s match.

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pre-season is the time when each member of the squad will be looking to maximise their fitness level for the upcoming season.

Oliver Skipp has admitted that he now feels fully fit after missing some of Tottenham’s previous campaign with injury.

He’s also likely to be one of the most match-sharp players in the squad having spent much of the summer with England’s Under-21 squad.

Skipp will be hoping that potentially gives him a chance of breaking into the side for the beginning of the campaign.

Tottenham youngster Skipp now fully fit

The 22-year-old was asked how he was feeling ahead of the match and said: “Physically I feel like I’m in a really good place, no issues.

“The aim is to keep it that way, to prevent any issues. I feel like I’m past of all of those and ready to really push on.”

Ange Postecoglou has already insisted this summer that Skipp is part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

The young midfielder looks most likely to play the protective role in front of the back four.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

He’s unlikely to be first choice given how well Yves Bissouma has started pre-season, but the Malian international had fitness issues of his own last season.

Skipp being fully fit for Tottenham offers the Australian another handy option in the centre of the pitch.

He could be used off the bench to provide extra cover in games where Spurs are already winning.

However, he’s unlikely to be the game-changing substitution Tottenham need if they’re chasing a game.