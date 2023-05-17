Pundit says £50m player is going to leave after claims Tottenham want to sign him











Optus Sport pundit Thomas Sorensen believes James Maddison is going to leave Leicester City this summer, after claims Tottenham Hotspur want him.

Spurs are likely to be looking for a creative midfielder over the summer as they look to re-shape a squad built in Antonio Conte’s image.

Tottenham lack creative players in the middle of the park andhave been heavily linked with a move to James Maddison.

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas claims that Spurs will push to sign Maddison regardless of who ends up in the dugout.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for Leicester over the years but his time at the King Power Stadiums looks set to come to an end this summer.

With the Foxes facing relegation, Thomas Sorensen has told Optus Sport that Maddison will be on the move.

Maddison to leave Leicester

Sorensen believes the likes of Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes will leave Leicester this summer.

“I sadly think Leicester are gone, the form they’ve been in,” former Premier League goalkeeper said. “It’s a shame for Harry Souttar because he signed a five-and-a-half-year deal, he’s obviously there for the long term.

“The way Leicester have been going, they’ll be shipping off some of their high earning players – [James] Maddison will obviously be gone, [Youri] Tielemans as well, Harvey Barnes.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Maddison has also been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle, with Leicester set to demand at least £50 million for the midfielder.

The England international has produced brilliant numbers once again this season, having registered 19 goal involvements in 29 Premier League appearances.

Spurs are in desperate need of a player to lift some of the creative burden which rests on Harry Kane’s shoulders and Maddison would certainly provide that.

But with Tottenham set to miss out on the Champions League football and possibly European football, it remains to be seen whether or not Maddison would choose a move to north London over the likes of Newcastle.

