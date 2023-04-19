‘Regardless’: Tottenham want to sign ‘incredible’ midfielder no matter who their manager is – journalist











James Maddison is likely to be on the move this summer with both Newcastle and Tottenham linked with the midfielder.

Newcastle have been keen on Maddison for ages and a summer bid appears to be on the cards.

However, Tottenham have also sniffed around the ‘incredible’ midfielder in the past too, and according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, they will be in for the England international this summer regardless of who their manager is.

Indeed, Thomas claimed in a Sky Sports column that Spurs’ interest in Maddison is being driven by the club rather than the Sporting Director or the manager, so he will be a target this summer no matter what.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Maddison interest ongoing

Thomas shared what he knows about Maddison and Spurs.

“Tottenham and Newcastle are two of the clubs with long-standing interest in Maddison and their battle for a place in the top-four is something the player may be watching with intrigue. Spurs’ interest in him is a club interest, so something they are likely to maintain regardless of their search for a new permanent manager and potentially a sporting director replacement for Fabio Paratici, who has stepped back from his role due to a FIFA ban,” Thomas wrote.

Good pick from Levy

Say what you will about Daniel Levy as an owner, but you can’t knock him for picking James Maddison out as a transfer target.

Indeed, the Leicester City star has been immense once again this season, and in a Tottenham team that is seriously lacking creativity, he could be an absolute star.

Of course, this whole situation is complicated by Newcastle’s long-standing interest and the fact that the Magpies are seemingly more likely to finish in the top four than Spurs makes it a lot harder to convince him to join.

It remains to be seen what happens with Maddison this summer, but it appears that Spurs will be in the mix for his signature no matter what.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

