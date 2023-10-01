Liverpool star Mohamed Salah showed that his passing was on par with Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison’s yesterday.

Pundit Stephen Warnock was seriously impressed with the £34m Liverpool forward as he covered the game for BBC 5 Live.

Liverpool will be absolutely fuming with how yesterday’s match in North London played out.

Jurgen Klopp’s side faced a tough task against an improving Tottenham team.

However, they started the game better than their hosts but couldn’t take an early lead.

Their job was made much more difficult by Curtis Jones receiving a straight red card for a tackle on Yves Bissouma.

Diogo Jota joined him back in the changing room before full-time after picking up two bookings in a matter of minutes.

Mohamed Salah was still trying to create chances for his teammates and nearly played Luis Diaz through on goal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Warnock admitted that Salah’s passing was even better than James Maddison’s despite his role in Tottenham’s first goal.

The England international is quickly enhancing his reputation as one of the Premier League’s best playmakers.

Maddison also responded to Jota’s sending-off after the match in one of the match’s many big talking points.

Salah has never had that reputation, but that’s because his skills in other areas are so good that they often get overlooked.

Salah passing even better than Maddison’s yesterday – Warnock

After Salah found his Colombian teammate with a perfectly weighted pass, Warnock said: “Mohamed Salah has just arguably played the pass of the game in behind, even better for [James] Maddison’s for the Spurs goal.

“[Luis] Diaz should score, big opportunity lost.”

The biggest talking point of the game and undoubtedly one that will rumble on is Diaz’s ruled-out goal.

The winger perfectly broke the offside trap before expertly finishing past Guglielmo Vicario.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, VAR failed to overturn an incorrect offside decision which ended up having huge implications.

In the end, Salah’s passing may have been at the same level as Maddison’s, but it’s hard to take any positives out of yesterday’s match.

Klopp now has the difficult job of picking his side up after such a gut-punching result.

Union Saint-Gilloise may be worried about the response they faced from a Liverpool side with something to prove.