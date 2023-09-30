Jamie Carragher reacts to ‘shocking’ VAR decision in Liverpool v Tottenham

Liverpool have been left fuming tonight as they were denied an obvious goal for Luis Diaz as the VAR officials got one majorly wrong.

The lines for offside showed Diaz clearly onside but the goal was ruled out. At the time, it seemed baffling and after the game, the PGMOL has admitted in a statement that the goal should have stood.

And reacting to the statement on Twitter, former Red Jamie Carragher has slammed the whole process of making decisions in the VAR room.

Jamie Carragher slams VAR and PGMOL for Luis Diaz goal

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Carragher was left fuming at the decision. However, he insisted that there was more to it than meets the eye.

It’s got to go

VAR has been a complete farce since the day it was brought in. There cannot be a football fan or pundit out there who believes it has enhanced the game at all.

The one good thing it was doing was getting offsides right as they were a simple yes or no with the tech available. But this decision today has now left a sour taste when it comes to everything that’s gone before it.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The referees are now getting it wrong on the field and now in the VAR room, mistakes are being made as well.

Put simply, Liverpool have been done out of this today and Jurgen Klopp should be fuming.

VAR just needs to go. It’s ruined the game and causes more problems than it does good.