Pundit says £18m Arsenal summer target now really reminds him of Sol Campbell

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will be very interested to see that one of their reported summer transfer targets has now been compared with Sol Campbell.

Campbell was a game-changing signing for the Gunners, not least because of the club he signed from. He went on to win two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and scored in a Champions League final.

Arsenal boast one of the best defensive partnerships in the league right now in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. But it does appear that Mikel Arteta was open to signing another defender in the summer.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Arsenal were particularly interested in Marc Guehi. Guehi has been an outstanding £18 million signing for Crystal Palace. And he has made a brilliant start to this season.

Arsenal target Marc Guehi compared with Sol Campbell

The Eagles have not conceded a goal in any of their last three Premier League games. Guehi has played a starring role in those results, in particular making an amazing block in the win against Manchester United.

And after Palace’s draw with Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Tony Cascarino suggested that the 23-year-old is destined for the highest level.

“Marc Guéhi at Crystal Palace is a centre half who increasingly reminds me of Sol Campbell. He might not quite have Sol’s physical stature but he has a similar mix of strength, pace and composure on the ball,” he told The Times.

“It helps that he has a brilliant partner at Palace, in Joachim Andersen. I think Guéhi is ready to be given a chance for England against top opposition, like Italy next week. That will tell us if he really is as good as he has looked for his club. And it’s the only way to find out.”

Gunners will surely keep Crystal Palace star on their radar

Arsenal’s interest may depend on whether they sell one of their current centre-backs. But Arteta has proved that he is prepared to make ruthless decisions, no matter how important someone has previously been.

And if the Gunners agree with Cascarino’s assessment, they are surely going to want to reignite their interest in Guehi in the future. Landing another Sol Campbell would be a huge statement for Arsenal.

You would think that Guehi will want to move on from Selhurst Park at some stage. He is still young. And Palace may be the perfect place for him right now. But he will surely have his sights set on Champions League football at some point.

Perhaps Arsenal will prove to be the side to offer him that chance.