BBC pundit amazed by display of 23-year-old PL defender Arsenal wanted this summer

Chris Sutton has lauded reported Arsenal target Marc Guehi for the ‘monumental’ performance which helped Crystal Palace leave Old Trafford with the three points on Saturday.

Sutton was speaking to BBC Sport after the centre-back made a remarkable block to deny Alejandro Garnacho a last-gasp equaliser for Manchester United.

Marc Guehi played his part as Palace claimed a huge three points. He did not see a lot of the ball. But Whoscored shows that he made two tackles and a remarkable eight clearances.

And he had his Palace teammates hugging him in the final minutes of the game. Guehi somehow got across to block Garnacho’s attempt from close range. There was a brief check by the VAR in case the England international had used an arm to deflect the ball. But replays showed that he had done brilliantly.

Chris Sutton lauds Marc Guehi after Crystal Palace win

Certainly, Chris Sutton could not praise the 23-year-old high enough following the block.

“What a block that is from Guehi again! He has had a monumental game,” he told BBC Sport.

“Garnacho is seven yards out, it drops to him perfectly and Guehi gets his body in the way.”

Arsenal will have taken note of centre-back’s display

The performance may not have escaped the attention of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. Reports from the Daily Mail suggested that Arsenal were keen on Guehi in the summer.

It appeared that there was a chance that the Gunners may lose a centre-back. Journalist Dean Jones suggested on The Football Terrace that clubs in Saudi Arabia wanted Gabriel Magalhaes.

Gabriel would obviously end up staying. And he has since returned to the Arsenal side in the last few games. So a new centre-back may not be a priority in January.

But someone like Guehi is going to be on the radar of a number of big clubs. He has been a brilliant signing for Crystal Palace. And given his age, he is only going to get better.

And if Arsenal do end up needing to sign another centre-back, you can almost guarantee that Guehi will be one player they seriously discuss.