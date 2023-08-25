‘Brilliant’ £18m PL player is now of increasing interest to Arsenal amid doubts over 25-year-old

Marc Guehi is of increasing interest to Arsenal as the Gunners seemingly look at strengthening further in the final days of the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which comes just a few days after the England international played against Mikel Arteta’s side for Crystal Palace.

Marc Guehi is quickly establishing himself as one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League. As reported by the Guardian, the Eagles spent £18 million to bring him to Selhurst Park from Chelsea.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And if he does leave at some stage in the coming years, he is surely going to net Roy Hodgson’s side a massive profit.

Guehi of increasing interest to Arsenal

Guehi displayed some of his talent against Arsenal on Monday. The 23-year-old was outstanding when he was able to drive out from the back. And it took a second-half penalty for Arsenal to get the only goal which gave them the victory.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It seems that his development is not going unnoticed at the Emirates. The Daily Mail reports that Guehi is now of increasing interest to Arsenal.

Of course, the report comes amid speculation that Gabriel Magalhaes is attracting attention. As reported by Dean Jones on The Football Terrace, Gabriel is wanted by the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Arsenal are reportedly adamant that Gabriel is not leaving. But a club the size of the Gunners will have replacements in mind for every single one of their players.

It is not clear whether Guehi would be seen as a possible target only if Gabriel left. But it is quite something that the Brazilian is not starting so far this season. So it would be an ominous sign if they indeed stepped up their interest in the ‘brilliant‘ Palace player.