Pundit says £120k-a-week Newcastle man has been a better signing than Erling Haaland this season











Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie has said that Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has been a better signing than Erling Haaland this season.

Dowie was reviewing this season’s Premier League action on the Football Daily Podcast.

The panel were handing out their end-of-season awards and unsurprisingly Newcastle featured heavily.

A monumental season at St. James’ Park has ended with Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League.

Eddie Howe has got the very best out of his squad and they’ve now good European football to look forward to.

Their success has been built on a very solid defence and a dynamic attack.

In the second half of the season, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak combined to become one of the scariest pairings in the league.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Dowie has now claimed that Newcastle bringing in Isak was a better signing than Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has broken plenty of records during his first season in England.

However, the £120,000-a-week forward has shown his potential on Tyneside.

Newcastle star Isak better signing than Haaland this season

Dowie was asked who her signing of the season was and she said: “[Alexander] Isak.

“I think you look at [Erling] Haaland and I did watch the Community Shield game when he missed an open goal and I thought, ‘OK is he going to be able to produce?’

“I think everyone knew he would, whereas Isak, to be honest, I’m guilty of not knowing much about him.

“[He’s] 23, young player still from Sweden and I think his performances throughout the year and some of the individual skills he’s shown like his assist [vs Everton] where he basically just ran past about 10 players and put it on a plate.

“I just think every time I’ve watched Newcastle play he’s been a joy to watch and he plays with so much maturity, so I’ve really enjoyed almost exploring a new player I didn’t know about until this season.”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The panel did eventually name Haaland over Isak but Dowie’s praise for the Newcastle man is fully justified.

There was a lot of pressure on the 23-year-old having become the club’s record signing in the summer.

It’s a tag that puts a lot of pressure on a player, just look at Georginio Rutter at Leeds United.

Isak will only get better going forward and can showcase his talents on Europe’s biggest stage next season.

Given his price tag and importance to Newcastle, it’s hard to see him leaving any time in the future.

