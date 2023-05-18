'Even Newcastle would have been surprised': Pundit says 23-year-old has proved him so wrong this season











Ben Foster has claimed that Newcastle United probably would not have expected Alexander Isak to be so good in his first season in the Premier League after the forward was nominated for the young player of the year award.

Foster was speaking to the Premier League’s YouTube channel after the league unveiled the shortlist for the season’s awards.

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle are well-represented in the categories. Eddie Howe is up for the manager of the year. Kieran Trippier meanwhile, is in contention for the player of the year.

The Magpies have two youngsters on the shortlist for the other award. Alexander Isak has been joined by Sven Botman. Of course, both players are brand new signings this term.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

There was particular pressure on Isak as he arrived for a club-record £63 million. He had rebuilt his reputation with an impressive spell with Real Sociedad. But he had previously struggled after making the move to Borussia Dortmund.

Foster thinks Newcastle couldn’t imagine how good Alexander Isak would be

And the early stages of his Tyneside spell were disrupted by injury. But since his return, he has really kicked on. And he goes into Thursday’s clash with Brighton having scored 10 goals in 19 games in the Premier League.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

He has given plenty of defenders a nightmare time. And he appears to have formed a good understanding with Callum Wilson.

In fact, Ben Foster believes that Isak has had an even better season than Newcastle could have imagined.

“When I saw him physically, I just thought I don’t know if you’re going to be up to the physicality of the Premier League. You look at someone like Haaland, you can tell he’s big, broad, stocky; wants to mix it a little bit. And I just thought I just don’t know if you’re going to be able to mix in the Premier League,” he said.

“He’s took it by storm. But to get double digit return in terms of goals in his first season for such a young lad, 23 years old, it’s been fantastic. But in the second-half of the season, we’ve really got to see what he’s about. And next season, I’m pretty sure we’re going to see a different player completely again.

“I think even Newcastle would have been surprised at just how well he’s done as well. Like I say, especially the second-half of the season. You can see now his injuries are hopefully behind him. He’s found his feet.”

Plenty more to come from Magpies

Newcastle have elevated themselves so quickly. They remain on pole position to qualify for the Champions League next year.

Their current squad has huge potential. And they obviously have the means to add further to their ranks.

Isak is someone they can build their side around for years to come. He still has plenty to prove. But the early signs suggest that it was a masterstroke from Newcastle to bring him in.