Liverpool have been urged to replace holding midfielder Fabinho this summer after a poor campaign at Anfield.

Pundit Tony Cascarino was speaking on TalkSPORT (2/7 9:27am) about the 29-year-old.

Liverpool’s transfer business this summer looks set to focus on the middle of the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp has already brought in one player who could compete with Fabinho for minutes.

Despite being handed the number ten shirt, Alexis Mac Allister spent much of last season playing in a deeper role.

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

However, he’s more of a deep-lying playmaker as opposed to a defensive midfielder like Fabinho.

Dominik Szoboszlai looks set to be Liverpool’s second summer signing, but if he plays in midfield, it will be in a much more advanced role.

Cascarino has urged Liverpool to think about a potential replacement for Fabinho.

He’s not sure the Brazilian international is capable of playing at the same level as he did a few seasons ago.

Liverpool urged to replace Fabinho

Asked about what positions Liverpool might need to improve on this summer, Cascarino said: “I would certainly even consider [signing] a holding midfielder.

“I don’t know if Fabinho is going to be the player he was two years ago.

“He was better at the end of the season, but over the course of the season he was nowhere near the levels we know he’s capable of.”

The £180,000-a-week midfielder wasn’t the only player who wasn’t at his best for Liverpool last season.

However, there were occasions when he looked like he was really struggling to cope with the pace of Liverpool’s games.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was no surprise that midway through the season he was challenged for his place in the side by Stefan Bajcetic.

Jurgen Klopp was impressed with Fabinho towards the end of last season but will know he needs to be at his best going into the next campaign.

If not, Liverpool will have to think about whether or not to replace Fabinho sooner rather than later.

The Reds have already been linked with another midfielder after the imminent arrival of Szoboszlai.

If he comes in, then the Brazilian’s future might be in serious doubt.