Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about Reds midfielder Fabinho, in conversation with the club’s media team.

The Liverpool boss says he’s “so happy” to see the £40million star back to his best after struggling for a while.

Fabinho, like many of his teammates, hasn’t been at his best for large parts of the season.

This has led to some defensive issues, with Klopp trying out several options in holding midfield, with mixed success.

However, Fabinho has now returned to form, starting three of Liverpool’s last four Premier League matches.

In particular, his display in the midweek win against Wolves showed signs that he was returning to his best.

Klopp, speaking to the Liverpool website, said it’s “obvious” that Fabinho was getting back to top form.

“He is,” said the Reds boss. “It’s obvious.

“Now everybody can see Fab is getting back; that’s exactly what we need obviously.

“You cannot explain it really, it’s just there, it happens. I was so happy about the last game of Fabinho, to be honest. So happy.

“So many things were exactly like we need from him – bringing the long foot in here and all these kinds of things.

“It was a really good game and that’s exactly how we were used to having him: ‘the lighthouse’, ‘the hoover’, all these kinds of things.

“There’s a point when you take things just for granted, you lose the ball there (and you think) ‘Yeah, no problem, because there is Fabinho’ and we have the ball again.

“Of course you miss these kinds of things in moments when it’s not there and how can you be prepared for that? We don’t have five number sixes in the club.

“It was really good and I’m really happy for him and happy for us that he looks really like the old one again.”

Turning a corner

It has been a very difficult season for Liverpool, but there are signs the team is returning to its best.

And Fabinho’s return to form has been key in this resurgence, as he’s such an important player to the team.

As it stands, the 29-year-old is now a shoo-in for Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester United on Sunday.

Just one month ago, this likely wouldn’t have been the case.

Liverpool will now fancy their chances of sneaking back into the Premier League’s top four in the next few weeks.