Pundit now thinks £67m Liverpool player could be tempted to leave this summer

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker could now be tempted to leave the club this summer.

That’s according to pundit Shaka Hislop who was speaking on the ESPN UK YouTube channel.

It’s been a summer of disruption at Anfield for Jurgen Klopp as his Liverpool squad has been dismantled.

He knew several players such as Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino were moving on at the end of last season.

However, he didn’t appear to anticipate Jordan Henderson and Fabinho also departing, with Liverpool now scrambling around to find a replacement.

It looks like Wataru Endo will come in to fill the number six role after missing out on Moises Caicedo.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, another Liverpool star is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the form of Alisson Becker.

There’s an argument to be made that the £67m goalkeeper is the club’s most important player right now.

Hislop has said that Alisson might be tempted to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia because of the size of the wages they’re able to pay.

It’s already proved enough of a draw for plenty of Premier League players this summer.

Alisson could be tempted to leave Liverpool – Hislop

Addressing the rumours, Hislop said: “If the English clubs decide not to sell then you don’t, I mean it’s as simple as that.

“Alisson [Becker] who, I agree, it’s a surprise to see him linked and given the money the Saudis have been splashing, I’m sure his interest is piqued.

“But, he’s got four years left on his Liverpool contract. So, if Liverpool decide, ‘We’re not selling you August 28th, we’re not selling you September 10th, we’re not selling you September 2025’.

“That’s well within their rights. Of course, Alisson can have some say about that and kick up a stink but the fact remains he’s got a pretty lengthy contract still to see out.

“So, it’s up to the European clubs in so many respects to kind of resist as best they can.

“But yes, if you’re a player and even if you’re in the prime of your career, that kind of money is tempting.

“There’s no other way to put it, it has to pique your interest and almost regardless of where you are in your career in Europe.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Although Alisson might be tempted to follow some of his Liverpool teammates to Saudi Arabia, it’s hard to see the club sanctioning a transfer.

The Brazilian is virtually irreplaceable and despite the faith Jurgen Klopp has in Caoimhin Kelleher, he’s not at the same level as Alisson.

Alisson admitted he wasn’t happy to see Fabinho move on a few weeks ago, which suggests he’s not too keen on a move himself.

But when the Saudi Arabian clubs set their minds to signing a player, they don’t tend to give up easily.