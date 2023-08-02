Liverpool confirmed yesterday that Fabinho has left the club on a permanent deal, and his good pal Alisson bid him farewell after the move was announced.

The Reds have now lost three players to Saudi Arabia – Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and now Fabinho. The latter is arguably the biggest loss of the three, and they will need to find a replacement.

Liverpool released a video on X/Twitter and their other social media channels yesterday, where a number of their star players said their goodbyes to Fabinho. Fellow Brazilian Allison was one of them.

Alisson sends message to Fabinho after he leaves Liverpool

Liverpool signed Fabinho from Monaco all the way back in the summer of 2018.

The Brazilian took his time to adapt, but he then became one of Liverpool’s most important players. He played a massive part in helping the Reds win every trophy over the last five years.

Fabinho, like many of his teammates, had a disappointing campaign last time out, but the expectation was he would stay at Liverpool and get back to his best.

However, Saudi side Al Itthad came in with a lucrative offer for the 29-year-old, and he decided to accept it and end his five-year stay at Anfield.

Multiple Liverpool players paid a touching tribute to Fabinho in a video released yesterday.

Among them was Alisson, who said: “I’m not too happy to come here, to say words of farewell for you, but I know that all good things come to an end.

“You are like my family, you and Rebeca (Fabinho’s wife), you are like my brother and sister. I love you, man.”

TBR View:

Liverpool have a big Fabinho-sized void in the middle of their park now.

The Brazilian was one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League for years. He was outstanding for the Reds and was among the biggest reasons why they were so successful.

Now, Liverpool need to bring in a replacement. Romeo Lavia has been heavily linked but Southampton are not budging on their demands.

That complicates things for Klopp, and he needs to find a way to bring someone who can play at the level required in that hugely-important number six role.