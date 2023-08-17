Liverpool are reportedly about to sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart this week, and we think he’ll be a solid addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds had a terrible few days last week where they missed out on not just Moises Caicedo, but also on Romeo Lavia, a player they had been in talks to sign for weeks.

Now, Klopp has turned his attention to Endo, and his stats look impressive.

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool-bound Wataru Endo made more tackles than Rodri and Fabinho

Fabrizio Romano claimed on X last night that Liverpool have turned their attention to Wataru Endo after missing out on Caicedo and Lavia.

The same journalist delivered his trademark ‘here we go‘ later, suggesting that it’s only a matter of time before the Japan international becomes a Red.

Not a lot of people in England know about Endo, but let us tell you that he’s a solid midfielder who is adored by everyone at Stuttgart.

Just looking at his stats will tell you how good he is – he outperforms both Fabinho and Rodri in average tackles per game.

Endo averages 2.1, while Fabinho and Rodri boasted 1.8 and 1.9 per game respectively last season. Endo also won more aerial duels, registered more interceptions and also provided more key passes than the two Brazilian midfielders despite playing for a much weaker side. (SofaScore)

TBR View:

Endo will really be a solid signing for Liverpool.

The Japan international, compared to Chelsea legend Claude Makelele by Bundesliga.com, has been excellent in the Bundesliga despite playing for a poor Stuttgart side.

He was branded as a ‘soldier‘ by his old boss Pellegrino Matarazzo, and we think he’ll be a huge hit under Klopp at Anfield this season.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will sign anyone else after Endo this month.