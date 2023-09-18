Pundit Trevor Steven thinks Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta really trusts Ben White despite not playing him in his favourite position.

Steven was commentating on the match for TalkSPORT International as Arsenal came away with a 1-0 win against Everton.

The Gunners were once again the final side in the top six to play this weekend.

They watched on as Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Brighton all ran out winners on Saturday.

That level of pressure caused Arsenal to buckle at the end of last season, although circumstances are very different right now.

Mikel Arteta has shown that he’s not afraid to make big calls with his team selection and tactics.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There was a change in goal with David Raya replacing Aaron Ramsdale to make his Arsenal debut.

Arteta has also been playing Ben White at right-back since the start of last season despite it not being his favoured position.

However, Steven believes it’s a sign of how much he trusts the 25-year-old defender and it’s a switch that’s really worked for the Gunners.

Arteta happy to play Arsenal star White out of position

Speaking about the England international, Steven said: “He seems to have the trust of [Mikel] Arteta in the right-back role.

“He’s his first pick and you’re right he made his name really as a centre-back and it’s a good attitude to show.

“You’re not playing the position that you want to play or you feel that you’re best at, but he does put in a good shift for Arsenal in the right-back position.”

Ben White has formed a fantastic partnership with Bukayo Saka on the right wing over the past 12 months.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It earned him a call-up to the World Cup squad and he’s gone from strength to strength out wide.

Arteta initially started the season with White playing in his more natural centre-back position for Arsenal.

Gabriel Magalhaes dropped to the bench but injury has forced the Spanish coach to revert to the lineup that was so successful last season.

White is one of the most reliable players in the team and has earned plenty of praise from his manager recently.

It’s no wonder he’s one of the next players being lined up for a new contract by Arteta and Edu Gaspar.