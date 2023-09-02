Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have a truly ‘incredible’ talent in their ranks

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has described Ben White as “incredible” in wake of his latest absence from the England team.

The 25-year-old Gunners star was not selected by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions’ upcoming fixtures.

England face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday, September 9.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They then head to Hampden Park to take on Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday, September 12.

White is yet to add to his four England caps, with his last international appearance coming in March 2022.

This is despite the £50million man being a star for Arsenal and rarely missing a game for the Gunners.

Last season, White played in all but three of Arsenal’s games in all competitions. And in those three, he was on the bench.

And this term, he has featured in every minute of the Gunners’ Premier League campaign thus far, plus the Community Shield.

Barring any late issues, White is all-but guaranteed to start in Sunday’s huge game against Manchester United.

‘Totally down to Southgate’

Arteta, speaking ahead of the meeting with the Red Devils, spoke highly about White amid Southgate’s latest decision.

“Ben has been incredible since the start of the season again,” he said, via football.london.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

“We know that he was there and what happened is totally down to Southgate and him to make that decision, that call whenever it’s necessary.

“He certainly has that level and I think he’s proved that in the last few years.”

Our view

It’s baffling to see White miss out on a spot in the England squad once again.

If there’s any silver lining, it’s that at least he’ll be able to rest without the international workload.

With Arsenal hoping to challenge for the title once again, and perhaps enjoy a cup run or three, strength in depth is key.