After Odegaard, Arsenal are now ‘set to open formal talks’ with £50m player over new contract

Reports are suggesting that Arsenal are going to start opening contract talks with one player and that they are also continuing their talks with Martin Odegaard.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal captain Odegaard is in ‘advanced talks’ over a new contract and sorting this out is a top priority.

Now the same report says that Arsenal are apparently ‘set to open formal talks’ with defender Ben White over a contract extension.

There is an understanding at the club that White should be rewarded with a new deal. Talks are expected to begin in a couple of weeks.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ben White to begin contract talks with Arsenal

The player, who signed for Arsenal for £50million, has been a great addition to the club ever since he signed in 2021.

It is no shock to see the versatile player in discussions over a new deal. The 25 year-old has three years left on his current deal but looks like he will be a top Premier League player for many years.

With him still not at his highest ceiling, it is exciting imagining how good White can become whilst playing under Mikel Arteta.

The club made some top signings in the summer transfer window but it is also great to see them tie their key players down to new contracts.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It will be really interesting to see how the Gunners do this season. They are back in the Champions League and want to be challenging near the top.

With the club doing a lot better now it seems like it is much easier to keep their best players. The future looks very bright for Arsenal.