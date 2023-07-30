Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed another fruitful 45-minute spell for Liverpool today against Leicester City today.

The Reds were three goals ahead when he departed at half-time, with the England international pulling the strings through the half.

Pundit Gary Gillespie, commentating for LFC TV, did have one criticism for the 24-year-old.

One of Jurgen Klopp’s biggest conundrums for the upcoming season is where to play Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He’s spent much of his senior career playing at right-back after playing primarily in midfield during his time in the academy.

His incredible range of passing has seen him top the Premier League assist charts for defenders on several occasions.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

However, there have always been question marks over his defensive abilities.

Alexander-Arnold showcase his brilliant passing for Liverpool again against Leicester today.

Gillespie did question whether he was fully committed to the cause when out of possession.

Alexander-Arnold tackling for Liverpool vs Leicester questioned

On one of the rare occasions where Liverpool lost the ball with Alexander-Arnold involved, Gillespie said: “Just saying about moving into a central position in midfield, I think that when you move into that midfield area, your defensive duties become a little bit different.

“I think if you move him back to full-back where you’ve got to defend a bit more in one-on-one situations, you just get a little bit sloppy defensively.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold], on a couple of occasions, just looks a little bit reluctant to make contact with players and get the tackle in.”

Alexander-Arnold has played in midfield throughout pre-season until today.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Conor Bradley has deputised brilliantly in his place, but Klopp returned the England international to his usual position.

Klopp has lost a lot of options in midfield and hasn’t replaced each of them yet.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived while Romeo Lavia is high on their list of potential signings.

However, Klopp might not be too concerned about bringing in that many players if he plans on playing Alexander-Arnold further up the pitch.

Alexander-Arnold still needs to work on his tackling and Liverpool’s latest game against Leicester has shown that.

If Klopp can find a way to reduce his defensive duties and make the most of his unbelievable passing range then that might be the way to get the best out of him.