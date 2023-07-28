Romeo Lavia’s move from Southampton is becoming quite the saga.

Indeed, the Belgian midfielder’s future is up in the air, and it’s unclear where he’s going to end up – Chelsea or Liverpool.

The Reds have made an opening bid for the player, but according to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are now ready to blow the Reds out of the water for Lavia.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has shared what he knows about the situation on his YouTube channel, and he’s claimed that while Chelsea are having a real look at Lavia, Liverpool are ahead of their west London rivals in this transfer battle at the moment.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool leading the race

Romano shared what he knows about Lavia as well as an update on Moises Caicedo.

“What I can confirm is that Caicedo wants to go to Chelsea, Caicedo is pushing to go to Chelsea, but it is true as we have seen that Chelsea are looking at some alternatives. It is true that Chelsea are keeping an eye on Romeo Lavia, but Liverpool are ahead at this moment in the race for Lavia,” Romano said.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Can change quickly

Liverpool may well be leading the race to sign Lavia at the moment, but now isn’t the time to rest on your laurels.

Chelsea are always like a coiled viper in the transfer window, they can strike from out of nowhere and at any time, and if they hit the accelerator on this Lavia deal, it could be out of Liverpool’s reach before they even know it.

Of course, it is looking promising for Liverpool right now, but they need to press on and get this signing finalised as soon as possible or else Chelsea could quickly creep up on them.