Liverpool are making moves in the transfer window, but there are still some sizeable holes in their squad right now.

Indeed, the Reds could probably still do with another midfielder, but perhaps the biggest issue is at right-back.

Beyond Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool don’t have another senior right-back in their squad, and even then Alexander-Arnold fancies himself as a bit of a midfielder these days.

Interestingly, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Conor Bradley has now overtaken Calvin Ramsay as Alexander-Arnold’s understudy, and the 20-year-old may well get a chance this season.

Photo by Lee Parker – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bradley could get a shot

Bailey shared what he’s been hearing about the full-back.

“I think they are looking for defenders. It’s interesting because I think Conor Bradley has beaten Calvin Ramsay to that understudy role. He’s a very good player Conor Bradley, I like him a lot and he could get a chance,” Bailey said.

Earned it

It would be great to see Bradley get the chance to shine at Liverpool as he’s very much earned it.

His loan spell at Bolton last season was fantastic, culminating in two Player of the Season awards for the young man.

Yes, it’s League One and he has a lot to prove, but, realistically, what more can you ask for from a young player you’re sending out on loan?

Bradley has earned this opportunity, and if he does get a chance at Liverpool now that will set a fantastic example to all of the other young players looking to break into the team after loan spells this season.

Fingers crossed Bradley can make the most of this opportunity and establish himself as a first-teamer at Liverpool.