Pundit David Connolly couldn’t believe the reception Miguel Almiron received from Newcastle United fans yesterday.

Connolly was covering the match for TalkSPORT international as Newcastle returned to winning ways.

It was a huge result for Eddie Howe’s side with the gap between themselves and the top four continuing to grow.

They watched on as Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham and Brighton all won before they played.

After recording three defeats on the bounce, Brentford were the latest difficult opponent they had to overcome at the start of their Premier League campaign.

Eddie Howe decided that change was needed yesterday, especially with their return to the Champions League just a few days away.

He brought in five new players from their defeat to Brighton, with Harvey Barnes arguably the stand-out replacement introduced.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

With Newcastle a goal to the good, Howe turned to Miguel Almiron in the final minutes of the game.

Almiron came on for Barnes and the Newcastle fans showed their excitement to see the Paraguayan international.

The £21m winger has gone from a cult hero to a genuine star at St. James’ Park under Eddie Howe.

He can almost certainly look forward to making his Champions League debut against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Newcastle fans show their adulation for Almiron

While commentating on the match for TalkSPORT as Almiron enters the field, Connolly said: “I think you can probably tell that it was [Miguel] Almiron coming on even if you didn’t know, just from the reception he receives.

“I mean, the fans love him they do.”

Almiron has been transformed in front of Newcastle fans’ eyes since Eddie Howe’s arrival.

There was a time not too long ago that despite his popularity, Newcastle would have been justified in listening to offers for the 29-year-old.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Instead, he’s kicked on incredibly and it was a real surprise he didn’t start yesterday.

His work-rate is virtually unmatched and without him and Joelinton in the team, it was noticeable that Newcastle were open on the break as neither player was there to bust a gut to get back.

Although the Brazilian might not make the match against AC Milan, Almiron will almost certainly be there.