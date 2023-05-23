Alan Shearer claims three Newcastle players have been completely transformed this season











Alan Shearer has said that three Newcastle United players have been completely transformed by Eddie Howe this season.

Writing in The Athletic, Shearer was quick to praise virtually everyone associated with Newcastle.

A 0-0 draw with Leicester City last night was enough to guarantee their place in the Champions League next season.

Few people at the start of the season would have expected Eddie Howe’s side to be competing for a top-four place.

However, Eddie Howe built an incredibly solid foundation at the start of the season that they’ve built on.

They barely conceded a goal before the World Cup, winning plenty of low-scoring games in the process.

After the break, Newcastle’s attackers took centre stage, with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak playing superbly.

However, Shearer has been seriously impressed by three Newcastle players in particular who have been transformed this season.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Howe has found a way to get the very best out of his squad throughout the campaign.

Players many fans had written off have played huge roles at various points in the season.

They’re now preparing for a campaign in the Champions League next year.

Shearer impressed with transformed Newcastle players

In The Athletic, Shearer wrote: “Thank you for Fabian Schar, for Jacob Murphy, for Miguel Almiron and colossal improvement.”

Fabian Schar has found a new centre-back partner in Sven Botman this season, and they’ve complimented each other perfectly.

The Swiss international admitted last year that he was considering leaving the club.

He’ll be delighted that he decided against that after having a stellar campaign at St. James’ Park.

The idea that Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy could be a combination of wide players in a Champions League side would have baffled many 12 months ago.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 26: Newcastle United substitute Jacob Murphy (right) brings on a note with tactical instructions for Miguel Almiron during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Murphy felt like a player on the fringes of the squad who could have left the club.

His performance against Tottenham alone last month deserves huge credit, but Howe was already praising his form before that game.

Miguel Almiron has always been a cult hero at Newcastle, but he finally delivered on his promise this season.

His performances before the World Cup were incredible and he was unfortunate that the break in the season came when it did.

Shearer could have named plenty of other Newcastle players who have been transformed this season.

He’ll be hoping to see further improvements under Eddie Howe next season too.

