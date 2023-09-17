£39m Newcastle player caused Brentford so many problems yesterday

New Newcastle United signing Harvey Barnes arguably had his best game for the club against Brentford yesterday.

Pundit David Connolly was commentating on the game for TalkSPORT yesterday as Newcastle ended their losing streak.

Manager Eddie Howe had some big decisions to make after the international break.

Three defeats on the bounce left Newcastle in the bottom half of the Premier League after admittedly some tough fixtures.

Howe made five changes to the side that lost to Brighton, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron dropping to the bench.

Sandro Tonali and Joelinton both picked up injury issues during the break and didn’t feature at all ahead of their return to the Champions League on Tuesday.

Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Harvey Barnes was handed his first Newcastle start against Brentford yesterday in place of Almiron.

The £39m winger did very well at St. James’ Park after a few indifferent cameos.

He’ll be hoping Howe keeps him in the side when they face AC Milan on Tuesday.

He’s one of a few players in the squad with previous Champions League experience, having featured once in Leicester City’s 2016/17 campaign.

Barnes impresses for Newcastle against Brentford

The England international went on a surging run in the second half but shot over the bar rather than picking out a teammate.

Commentating on the game, David Connolly said: “Yeah, I don’t see too much wrong with this, to be honest.

“I think it’s really good from [Harvey] Barnes, he’s been confident today.

“He’s looked a threat, he’s so quick, he’s direct. Great little turn, he’s driving at goal and you think, go on then, take a shot on, you’re 30 yards out, nothing wrong with that.

“He had a hand in the goal as well, he kept the ball alive and crossed it back into the box.”

Newcastle star Barnes also earned Brentford’s Christian Norgaard a yellow card with another brilliant run at the start of the second half.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Barnes has a big decision to make on his international future as he’s still eligible for both England and Scotland.

If he keeps putting in performances like yesterday, Gareth Southgate might have to reconsider whether he’s happy to let him switch allegiances.

There’s been a suggestion that Barnes will never be an ‘elite’ player, but he’ll want to prove that he’s got the potential to thrive at the very top.