The Tottenham Hotspur crowd might have a new hero to worship for years to come in the form of defender Micky Van de Ven.

Pundit Stephen Warnock was singing the praises for the speedy Dutchman while commentating on yesterday’s match for BBC 5 Live.

The scenes at full-time showcase just how much excitement there is around Tottenham right now.

When Joel Matip’s miscued clearance cannoned into the back of Alisson Becker’s goal, there was jubilation around the stadium.

The majority of the squad rushed to the far corner to celebrate alongside Pedro Porro.

The Spaniard was in phenomenal form all game and delivered the cross that forced the error from Matip.

However, all on his own by the halfway line, Micky Van de Ven simply collapsed in a mixture of jubilation, relief and exhaustion.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The home crowd have taken to Van de Ven brilliantly after being thrown into the team days after signing from Wolfsburg.

Liverpool have one of the most exciting attacking line-ups in the league, but even with 11 men, the £43m defender was up to the challenge.

Tottenham home crowd love Van de Ven

Speaking about the defender in the first half, Warnock said: “You wouldn’t think [Micky] Van de Ven would have that pace.

“He can be sluggish over the first yard or two but once he gets going, wow he can motor.

“[Cody] Gakpo thought he was in behind there but van de Ven just put on the afterburners. The Spurs fans reacted and are singing his song, they love him.”

Much has been made of Van de Ven’s scintillating pace but it’s far from the only string to his bow.

He reads the game brilliantly for someone so young, making sure he can use his pace to get in between the attacker and the ball at the earliest opportunity.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Van de Ven isn’t afraid to throw himself in front of shots either, although that has already resulted in two deflected goals going in off him this season.

The biggest part of his game this season has been finding a way to help Cristian Romero rediscover his best form.

Romero was one of many Spurs players struggling towards the end of the last regime but his importance to the side means that when he’s playing well, it lifts everyone else around him.