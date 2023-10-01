Tottenham Hotspur’s last-minute winner was so dramatic that defender Micky Van de Ven collapsed to the floor as the ball hit the back of the net.

Ange Postecoglou’s side recorded a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Sky Sports that caused pandemonium in the stands in North London.

It was a match full of drama and plenty of talking points.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool ended the match with nine men after Curtis Jones was shown a straight red card for a foul on Yves Bissouma and Diogo Jota picked up two bookings in quick succession.

The visitors should have scored through Luis Diaz but the goal was incorrectly disallowed for offside.

Tottenham didn’t look like they were going to be able to break down Liverpool’s stubborn defence in the final minutes.

However, Joel Matip after having such a good game at centre-back could only turn a low cross into the back of his own net.

Micky Van de Ven collapsed to the ground in the 96th minute in a mixture of relief and elation.

The 22-year-old put in another show-stopping performance and has been one of the best signings of the season.

Van de Ven collapses after late Tottenham winner

As Joel Matip slots the ball past his own goalkeeper, the Tottenham squad all rush towards the corner where Pedro Porro delivers a dangerous cross.

However, Micky Van der Ven is the furthest man back and when the camera pans to an angle from behind the goal, and the Dutch defender simply collapses to the floor.

Van de Ven’s speed has proved to be a key asset this season and yesterday was no exception.

Time and again, Liverpool’s attackers thought they were through on goal.

But when they knocked the ball ahead of them to close down on Guglielmo Vicario’s goal, Van de Ven was always on hand to nick it away.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s no surprise Van de Ven collapsed given the emotional and physical energy exerted yesterday.

He admitted he’s been studying Spurs legend Jan Vertoghen and he put in a performance that the Belgian would have been proud of yesterday.