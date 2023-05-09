Pundit claims Newcastle have made an absolute bargain signing with 'incredible' player











Pundit Pat Nevin has said that Newcastle United’s record signing Alexander Isak is already proving to be an absolute bargain.

Speaking on The Football Show on Off The Ball, Nevin was discussing the young Swede.

After a fantastic season, Newcastle are on the cusp of a dramatic return to the Champions League.

Their most recent result against Arsenal didn’t help matters, but a top-four finish is still very much in their hands.

One of the revelations of the second half of the season has been Alexander Isak.

Brought in last summer for £63m, his initial injury problems scuppered his introduction to the Newcastle side.

However, he’s now fit and firing, and his versatility across the front line is proving to be invaluable.

Against Arsenal, Eddie Howe finally started Isak alongside in-form forward Callum Wilson.

It meant Isak was shifted onto the wing, but he was still causing the Gunners’ defence problems.

Nevin now believes that Isak will prove to be a bargain for Newcastle despite his price tag.

Eddie Howe now has to decide sooner rather than later which role he wants him to fill regularly.

Newcastle star Isak could prove to be a bargain

Asked about the 23-year-old, Nevin said: “Looking at [Alexander] Isak, yes he could be the most brilliant winger apart from the boy at Real Madrid [Vinicius Jr] who’s not bad.

“He could be among the best in the business just now, but he’s not just a dribbler, that’s the problem, he’s everything else as well.

“Looking at him, I’m thinking, are you a centre-forward? You look as though you’re easily good enough to be a Premier League centre-forward.

“Stick him out wide, stick him as a ten, stick him anywhere on that pitch and you’re in unbelievable danger wherever you are.

“He’s got vision to spare, his touch is absolutely incredible and then he goes and sticks in the dribbling skills on top of that. He is astonishing.

“He’s a bargain already. You look at all the players who have been bought just now, I think the timing of his career, where he is just now, the thought that he will actually get quite a lot better.

“His dribbling’s my favourite part, but I can’t ignore the fact he’s got everything else as well.”

Isak has understandably drawn a lot of praise recently and is going to be an important player for the Magpies going forward.

Even in training, Nick Pope has shared that he was frightened of how good his shooting was.

If Isak does prove to be a bargain at Newcastle, then their future transfer business is going to be very exciting.

They haven’t made a major misstep yet, and this summer they’ll need to get plenty of big calls right to compete in the Champions League.

