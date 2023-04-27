Alan Shearer couldn't believe what Alexander Isak did for Newcastle v Everton











Newcastle absolutely hammered Everton tonight as they strengthened their grip on the top four and deepened Everton’s woes.

The Toffees made themselves known in the stands before the game. But in the end, it counted for nothing as a ruthless Newcastle took them apart.

Once again, the likes of Callum Wilson, Joe Willock and Joelinton were all on fine form for the Toon. But another star man of late, Alexander Isak, left Alan Shearer flooered.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Isak created a stunning fourth goal for Newcastle. The Swedish produced an absolutely superb run to allow Jacob Murphy to get yet another goal.

And over on Twitter, Newcastle legend Shearer showed his appreciation for the moment of class from Isak.

Isak has been quite sensational in recent weeks. Since getting back to full fitness after being injured, the big money signing have shown just why Eddie Howe was so keen to sign him.

For Everton, of course, it was another miserable night at the office.

But for Newcastle and the onlooking Shearer and the Toon Army, it was another night of brilliance.

TBR’s View: Alexander Isak is outstanding for Newcastle

Few could have foreseen Isak being just this good in his first season at Newcastle. But at the moment, he’s looking like a player who could reach world class levels with ease.

Isak produces in nearly every game he plays. Tonight was no different and he’s certainly got big names on his side like Shearer.

Newcastle are just continuing to purr and while some thought they’d run out of steam, they’re simply getting better.

Eddie Howe deserves so much credit. A manager of the year award might even be on the table.