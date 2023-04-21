Nick Pope says Alexander Isak is absolutely lethal with his shooting in training











Nick Pope has been speaking about all things Newcastle United and specifically, how impressed he was with Alexander Isak immediately.

Isak was a £63m signing for Newcastle in the summer and has proven invaluable for the Magpies down the stretch.

The Swedish star had endured a frustrating first half of the season with injuries. But since getting a run in the team he has performed well and scored some crucial goals at crucial times for Eddie Howe’s side.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And speaking on the latest episode of Ben Foster’s Fozcast, goalkeeper Nick Pope admitted to being seriously impressed with Isak’s shooting ability right from the get-go.

“His first training session. You always want to see what a new lad is like, you know how it is. We’ve done this shooting session and he’s nearly took my face off a few times. No back-lift, like rolling through on the angle, and he’s just absolutely slapped it. Power. I was like I don’t think that’s a fluke. We did 15 minutes of shooting and I was protecting my body, frightened for my health,” Pope said.

“Remember walking off and thinking I don’t want to do too many of those sessions with him.”

Isak will be hoping to take his tally into double figures this weekend when Newcastle take on Tottenham.

TBR’s View: Isak only going to get better

Insight like this is always top class and it’s really interesting to hear Pope speak so highly of Isak.

Newcastle fans have not really seen the best of him yet but there has been more than a few signs that he is a top drawer player.

The good thing for Howe and Newcastle is that Alexander Isak will get even better. He has so much to his game and at just 23, will improve more and more. In the end, it’s likely to be £63m well spent by the Toon.