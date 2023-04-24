Garth Crooks claims Joelinton might just be Newcastle’s player of the season now











BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Joelinton has been Newcastle’s player of the season.

Crooks named the impressive Brazilian in his team of the week on BBC Sport.

In reality, he could have included virtually the entire Newcastle side in his selection after yesterday’s result.

It’s a match that will live long in the memory of every Newcastle fan.

To race into a five-goal lead in any match is virtually unheard of.

The fact that Eddie Howe’s side did this against a Champions League rival in Tottenham shows how far they’ve come.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Cristian Stellini’s decision to choose yesterday to test out a four at the back system will haunt him for some time.

By the time he decided to bring on Davinson Sanchez to revert back to their normal tactics, the game was already won.

Joelinton player a big part in starting the rout, dancing through Tottenham’s defence to get a shot away within 60 seconds.

Jacob Murphy converted the rebound, and then everything Newcastle attempted paid off.

Joelinton now has made a real case to be Newcastle’s player of the season.

He faces plenty of competition for that prize, but has come so far since his arrival from Hoffenheim in 2019.

Joelinton could be Newcastle’s player of the season – Crooks

Crooks was quick to praise the £80,000-a-week midfielder, saying: “My man of the match and arguably Newcastle’s player of the season is Joelinton.

“When he arrived at Newcastle he looked anything but a top-four player. He is now ever present in a Newcastle side that’s going places.”

Joelinton’s teammate Nick Pope has claimed every team in world football would love to sign the energetic midfielder.

Martin Keown agreed that Joelinton has had an amazing season for Newcastle, but wanted him to add more goals to his game.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Considering he was initially brought in at St. James’ Park to be a goalscorer, that may be a fair criticism.

However, he’s now proved that he can be a valuable asset to the side without putting the ball in the back of the net.

Eddie Howe has taken Joelinton’s performances to another level this season.

He’s getting closer and closer to showcasing his talents on Europe’s biggest stage next year after yesterday’s win.

Show all