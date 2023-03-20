Pundit claims Gabriel Jesus needs to be benched, he shouldn't be starting for Arsenal











Pundit Robbie Earle has claimed that Gabriel Jesus should be starting on the bench for Arsenal right now.

Speaking on the 2 Robbies Podcast, Earle and Robbie Mustoe were discussing Arsenal’s latest win.

It was another convincing performance from Mikel Arteta’s side as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring, before Bukayo Saka netted a brace and Granit Xhaka got on the score sheet.

Arsenal have been unbelievable going forward this season, with defences unable to cope with their front line.

The injury to Gabriel Jesus at the World Cup could have quite easily derailed their season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Thankfully, Eddie Nketiah stepped up in his place, before Leandro Trossard arrived in January.

His £27m fee is looking more and more like a bargain with every performance he puts in.

He assisted Xhaka’s goal, and Earle has said that his form should be enough to keep Jesus out of the Arsenal team.

There’s no need to rush the 25-year-old back into the side with the Belgian international performing so well.

Earle says Arsenal need to keep Jesus on the bench

Speaking on their podcast, the two pundits shared their views on Jesus, with Mustoe saying: “I know that Gabriel Jesus is back, so more good news.

“Trossard gets another assist today, plays lovely for Granit Xhaka to score one of the goals.

“I tend to think, and this is only based off the last three or four [games], that he makes them better in attack.

“I would not change that.”

Robbie Earle added: “Right now, at the level they’re playing and the influence Trossard’s having on the team, he’s come into the club for $33m [£27m], right now he’s in the starting XI.

“Gabriel Jesus has been out a long time, it was a bad injury, his body’s still recovering getting back to full match fitness.

“There’s absolutely no reason to force him into the team, and I agree, the front three now starting is Martinelli, Trossard and Saka, and Jesus on the bench to give you a different option.”

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jesus came off the bench for Trossard after 65 minutes yesterday, with Arsenal already coasting to victory.

The international break has come at a good time for the Brazilian to continue working on his fitness.

With just ten games left, he has the opportunity to still have a big impact in the title race.

However, Trossard has proven he’s not just at The Emirates to make up the numbers.

The clever winger has already shown he’s more than capable of playing in Arteta’s high energy, attacking system.

