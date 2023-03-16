Ally McCoist now thinks Leandro Trossard has been incredible value for money for Arsenal











Ally McCoist has now admitted that Arsenal’s deal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton has turned out to be brilliant value for money.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (16/3 7:44am), McCoist was discussing Arsenal’s January transfer business.

Although it’s still too early to make a final decision, right now it looks to have gone very well.

Leandro Trossard arrived from the south coast for £27m after the Gunners missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

There was some concern at the time that Arsenal may have overpaid for the Belgian international, who’s already 28 years old.

However, Mikel Arteta was desperate to bring in a versatile forward due to the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Trossard has immediately made a huge impact at The Emirates, and allowed Arteta to even rotate some of his other players.

Gabriel Martinelli has massively benefitted even from just a short spell out of starting line-up recently.

McCoist has now shared that he believes Arsenal did some great business bringing Trossard in.

His most recent performance alone has helped back up that claim.

McCoist thinks Arsenal did great business signing Trossard

Asked on TalkSPORT just how good a signing Trossard has been, McCoist said: “Tremendous, and talk about value for money!

“He’s started exceptionally well, as has Jorginho who I had a question mark against when he’s playing in that team.

“The signings have been absolutely terrific, I was a little bit concerned about Arsenal in terms of the strength in depth in the squad.

“The signings have been excellent so far, but Wrighty’s 100% correct, Trossard’s been great, he’s been brilliant value, and he’ll continue to do well.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After their long-term pursuit of Mudryk, Glenn Murray has actually suggested Trossard is better than the Ukrainian anyway.

He’s certainly adapted to his new surroundings faster than the youngster, although he already has much more Premier League experience.

His first-half performance against Fulham was record-breaking, becoming the first player to record a hat-trick of assists before half-time.

Plenty of Arsenal fans will agree with McCoist that signing Trossard has been a brilliant piece of business.

Where he sits in the pecking order at the club once Gabriel Jesus is fully fit is yet to be seen.

Show all