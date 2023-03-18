‘He’s an Arsenal player’: Jermain Defoe says ‘clever’ winger looks so perfect for Mikel Arteta’s side











Speaking on Premier League Productions, Jermain Defoe has been discussing Leandro Trossard after his arrival at Arsenal.

The Belgian joined the Gunners in January, and he’s been nothing short of a revelation since joining the north London club. He grabbed a hat-trick of assists last week against Fulham and he’s looked brilliant in almost every single game he’s played so far.

Defoe has been very impressed by Trossard so far, and he says that he looks every bit an Arsenal player at the moment.

Defoe impressed

The ex-Spurs man spoke about Trossard.

“I think it was an astute signing. He didn’t have t learn how the Premier League is. He hit the ground running, he knows what it takes to play at this level and he’s done brilliantly,” Tim Sherwood said.

“When you watch him he’s an Arsenal player isn’t he? The way he plays, the way he moves, he picks up really interesting areas, he’s really clever. He is an Arsenal player, he’s been brilliant,” Defoe said.

What a signing

Trossard has to go down as one of the signings of the season.

The Belgian wasn’t the Gunners’ first-choice by any stretch of the imagination. The north London club were quite public in their pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, but when Chelsea nicked the Ukrainian from Arsenal, they went and got Trossard.

So far, Trossard looks much better than Mudryk, and, in all honesty, he looks like one of the best players in the league right now.

It’s really hard to even think about any criticism to give Trossard since joining Arsenal, that’s how good he has been.

