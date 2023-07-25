Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has been told that his passing is far too safe at times.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s exciting 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth, Jason McAteer was talking about the youngster.

Curtis Jones returned to training late at Liverpool this summer.

However, it was for a good reason as he starred in England Under-21s triumphant campaign at the European Championships.

He was named Player of the Match in the final after being credited with the only goal of the game.

His performances in midfield throughout the tournament were exceptional and he carried on his fine form from the back end of last season.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp gave Jones an opportunity as the season was drawing to a close and he took it with both hands.

His performance against Leicester City in particular stands out as he scored a brace and simply overran the opposition.

McAteer has suggested that Jones needs to be less safe with his passing to be a success at Liverpool.

He thinks Jones might lack confidence when asked to control things in the centre of the pitch for the Reds.

Liverpool youngster Jones needs to trust his passing

Speaking about the 22-year-old, McAteer said: “Curtis [Jones] has got to believe in himself more.

“Curtis has got to believe in his own ability and his quality because for me he’s got more to offer.

“I think once the penny drops that he doesn’t have to do everything safe, he can get on the ball and he can give it away in certain areas by trying things then he’ll be OK.

“For me, he gets on and tries to be safe, he doesn’t want to give it away. You’re in the team because of what got you in the team.

“And what got him in the team in his early career when he was playing for the 21s was bending the ball into the top corner and assists and getting double figures for the 21s.

“They’re the kind of performances we want to see in the first team. He’s got it in there, he’s just got to drag it out of himself.

“I think it will come, he’s been given the opportunity, the manager likes him, I think he’s liked around the football club.

“He’s a local lad as well so he’s got the crowd’s backing, he’s just got to believe in himself a little bit more.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jones played 30 minutes for Liverpool yesterday and witnessed Greuther Furth mount an unexpected comeback.

Klopp is managing his minutes carefully after not having a proper break this summer.

Jones has 11 assists for Liverpool in nearly 100 appearances but needs to trust his passing more going forward.

Although given the introduction of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to the side, there may be less need for him to be a creative outlet.