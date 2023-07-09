Steven Gerrard has sent a message to Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones after England Under-21s won the European Championships yesterday.

Jones took to Instagram after the full-time whistle to celebrate winning the tournament in Georgia.

The Under-21 European Championships couldn’t have gone much better for Curtis Jones.

Off the back of a fantastic end of the season with Liverpool, Jones was Lee Carsley’s first-choice central midfielder.

He was selected ahead of the likes of Oliver Skipp and Tommy Doyle throughout the tournament.

Jones scored the all-important goal yesterday as England defeated Spain 1-0.

Photo by Sam Barnes – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

He didn’t know much about it, as he tried to duck out of the way of Cole Palmer’s free-kick and deflected it past the Spanish goalkeeper.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has now congratulated Jones on winning the tournament with the Young Lions.

The goal now for the 22-year-old is to keep his place in Liverpool’s team and make the step up into the senior England set-up.

Gerrard congratulates Liverpool youngster Jones

Posting a picture of himself with the trophy and his Player of the Match award, Jones said: “History makers, a night I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone involved!!!”

Steven Gerrard was among those to reply to his post and simply said: “Congrats,” and applauded the young midfielder.

The challenge for Curtis Jones this season is to build on how he finished last season’s campaign.

Jurgen Klopp struggled to get a tune out of his midfielders for much of the season.

However, Jones was a mainstay in the team in the final few months and thrived when given the chance to play every week.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

He now faces a tough challenge in keeping new signing Alexis Mac Allister out of the team.

The Argentinian international was brilliant for Brighton and his versatility will appeal to Klopp.

Jones will be hoping he can follow in Gerrard’s footsteps at Liverpool throughout his career.

He’s been backed to be a star one day and showed his potential for England’s Under-21s over the past few weeks.