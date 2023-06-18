Pundit Craig Burley has suggested that Arsenal transfer target Kai Havertz won’t even start for Mikel Arteta if he signs this summer.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley was discussing the German international’s future.

Kai Havertz appears to be nearing a move to The Emirates.

A deal is reportedly ‘very close’ to happening just days after the transfer window has opened.

He’s keen to sign for the club after a mixed time at Chelsea over the past three seasons.

Havertz’s form has been mixed to say the least since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He scored the crucial goal in a Champions League final against Manchester City but hasn’t consistently performed for the club.

Burley has now suggested that if Havertz makes the switch to Arsenal, he wouldn’t necessarily start at The Emirates.

Arsenal have some of the best young players in the Premier League right now.

Given the form they were in last season, few players in world football could arrive at The Emirates this summer and demand a place in Mikel Arteta’s line-up.

Havertz wouldn’t start for Arsenal – Burley

Talking about the 24-year-old German international, Burley said: “If Arsenal were to play the same way as last year, he won’t get in the team.

“He doesn’t get in ahead of [Gabriel] Martinelli, he doesn’t get in ahead of [Gabriel] Jesus as a striker.

“And he certainly doesn’t get in ahead of Bukayo Saka.

“Then you start looking at, are Arsenal paying £70m to beef the squad up? Which effectively you might say that Man City have done that, they got [Jack] Grealish and they got [Riyad] Mahrez.

“A £70m player used to be a superstar, we could contend now that they could be a squad player.

“He’s really lost his way to an extent where Chelsea couldn’t score goals, he couldn’t even get a game in a team that had literally no strikers.

“And now we have Arsenal talking about paying this kind of money for him. It doesn’t add up.”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The £150,000-a-week player’s best position in Arsenal’s set-up would likely be sitting behind Gabriel Jesus.

Club captain Martin Odegaard was one of the players of the season for Arsenal and it would be a surprise to see him not start next season so Havertz can play.

Havertz can also play as a centre-forward, in wide areas, or even as a number eight.

Gabriel Jesus wasn’t in the best form after his long injury lay-off, so Havertz could compete for his place in the team.

However, Chelsea fans will tell you that playing Havertz as an out-and-out striker isn’t the best idea.

It will be interesting to see if Arteta decides to start Havertz if he signs for Arsenal.

He must have a good idea of what role he can play in the side even if it’s not immediately obvious right now.