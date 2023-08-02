Pundit backs 24-year-old Liverpool man to be a Premier League star next season

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been backed to be one of the stars of the Premier League next season.

Pundit Stewart Robson was speaking on ESPN FC about the 24-year-old forward’s prospects going into the upcoming campaign.

While all the focus has been on who will line up in midfield for Liverpool next season, their performances in pre-season have quietly gone under the radar.

Jurgen Klopp has used as many players as possible in each of their friendlies and they’ve scored plenty of goals.

One player who has really contributed to that effort is Darwin Nunez.

He found the back of the net three minutes into their first game of the summer against Karlsruher.

This was followed by a brace against Greuther Furth and another goal against Leicester City.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

With Roberto Firmino no longer at the club, a position has opened up in the side for a centre-forward.

Nunez has been back to have a top season at Liverpool after struggling to settle in during his first campaign in England.

He faces his biggest test of the summer today when Liverpool face German champions Bayern Munich.

Nunez backed to have huge season for Liverpool

Asked if the Uruguayan international could be a star next season, Robson said: “Absolutely. He’s got everything, he can run in behind, he can win balls in the air, he can through the inside-left position.

“It’s been only his finishing that’s let him down. And if a forward keeps getting into those areas, he’s going to improve that.

“At some point, his confidence will be built, I think he’s going to be an exceptional player for Liverpool for several seasons to come and a star of the Premier League next season.”

Nunez didn’t set the world alight during his first 12 months at Anfield, with pundits quick to write him off.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

However, he’s a player with huge potential if Jurgen Klopp can find a way to harness his explosive energy.

Liverpool could really benefit from Nunez having a huge season as they look to return to the Champions League.

Taking some of the pressure off Mohamed Salah would make a big difference going forward.

Nunez also has plenty of competition at Liverpool and needs to start the season well to keep his place in the side.

Otherwise, the likes of Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo will be giving the nod as they were at the end of the last campaign.