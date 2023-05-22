'Nowhere near': Pundit claims 23-year-old Liverpool player is becoming a 'major issue', he's miles off it











Tony Cascarino has claimed that Darwin Nunez looks to be nowhere near the Liverpool starting lineup when everyone is available, and suggested that the Reds star is starting to remind him of Timo Werner.

Cascarino was speaking to The Times, and suggested that the situation surrounding Darwin Nunez is a major issue for Liverpool to resolve this summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It has been a mixed campaign for Nunez following his switch to Anfield. He has scored 15 times in all competitions. And he has definitely shown glimpses of his quality and potential.

Cascarino fears for Nunez at Liverpool

Danny Murphy has previously suggested that Nunez has more potential as a goalscorer than Gabriel Jesus. But not everything has gone to plan.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

He has missed a number of really good chances throughout the campaign. And Cascarino now fears that the Uruguayan could quickly fall out of favour on Merseyside.

“This is a huge summer for Liverpool. Some big names will leave, they need new faces and they’ve got a major issue to resolve: Darwin Núñez,” he told The Times.

“He’s had the odd moment where it’s clicked but with Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota back he looks nowhere near the starting XI. Cody Gakpo is also ahead of him in the pecking order.

“I hope I’m wrong but he’s reminding me of Timo Werner at Chelsea — lots of running, effort and promise but ultimately falling short. He needs a big pre-season with lots of goals.”

It seems unfair to suggest that Nunez could emulate Werner. There are similarities. Werner arrived for big money after an outstanding spell with RB Leipzig. Chelsea spent £47.5 million. And the German never really got close to justifying that fee.

Like Nunez, Werner’s record in his first year in England was underwhelming. But there is a lot more to like about the forward line Liverpool have.

Chelsea have been in decline for some time. And their attacking options need an overhaul this summer.

Liverpool meanwhile, have a unit which could stick together for years to come. Sometimes, that will mean that Nunez plays less.

But there will also be times where he looks like the most important player in Jurgen Klopp’s side.