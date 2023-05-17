'I actually think': Pundit says 23-year-old Liverpool player has even more potential than £45m Arsenal star











Danny Murphy believes that Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez actually has the potential to be a better goalscorer than Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

Murphy was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel after being asked whether he would take Liverpool’s front four in the years to come or Arsenal’s.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The selection for the Reds consisted of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz. Meanwhile, for Arsenal, the quartet were Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Murphy backs Nunez to be a better goalscorer than Jesus

Murphy went on to suggest that he would just about take Arsenal’s four if he had to take an entire set. But that was largely down to the Reds not having a player like Odegaard in their ranks.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The Gunners may edge it on that front. However, Murphy suggested that he would rather have Nunez leading the line over Jesus – despite his admiration for the Brazilian.

“I actually think Nunez, I think he’s got the potential to be a better goalscorer than Jesus. Jesus is a quality footballer, his touch and his skill. But he’s only 22. So in the next few years,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

There is absolutely no question that Gabriel Jesus has been a game-changing addition for Arsenal. The Gunners spent £45 million to bring him to the Emirates. And there is an element of wondering what could have happened had he been fit for the entire season.

Jesus has still managed to score 10 goals in the Premier League.

Nunez meanwhile, is yet to live up to full expectations following his move to Merseyside. And yet, he has still scored nine times in the top-flight.

And actually, Nunez has been on the pitch for fewer minutes than Jesus. So they have very similar strike-rates.

As Murphy notes, he is significantly younger than Jesus. And he is in his first season in the Premier League. So there is definitely reason to think that Nunez has a very, very bright future ahead.