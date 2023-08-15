Pundot Robbie Earle was blown away by how good Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was against Chelsea.

Earle was speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast after the first weekend of Premier League action.

All eyes were on Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as fans anticipated Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of Chelsea.

There’s been a huge amount of change at both clubs and the challenge was to see which squad had settled fastest over the summer.

It appeared as though Liverpool were going to have a very good day when Luis Diaz opened the scoring.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Chelsea looked open at the back and the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota were capitalising.

However, Earle wanted to pinpoint Dominik Szoboszlai’s debut performance for Liverpool against Chelsea.

The Hungarian captain has a big role to fill this season given how many midfielders have left the club.

He looked immediately up to the task and looks set to adapt very quickly to life in England.

Szoboszlai impresses for Liverpool against Chelsea

Speaking about which players caught their eye over the weekend, Robbie Earle said: “I’m going to go to a Liverpool player, Dominik Szoboszlai.

“He was a name that was brought in, $76m [£60m] from Leipzig, Hungarian international, read a lot about him, didn’t know that much about him.

“Wow Rob, seeing him in the flesh, close up, touch, pace, strength, ability, endurance, lasted the 90 minutes.

“Loved the intensity of the Premier League, looks like an absolute diamond that Jurgen Klopp’s got there.”

Danny Murphy has also been raving about Szoboszlai during the early stages of his Liverpool career after impressing against Chelsea.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

He turned up to pre-season in brilliant shape and given Liverpool’s current lack of midfield options, he’s going to have to play plenty of minutes.

Harvey Elliott could provide him with some competition as he did really well when he came on for Mohamed Salah.

Finding a way to get them both in the side alongside Alexis Mac Allister might be difficult for Jurgen Klopp.

Especially as Liverpool still need to find a number six in the transfer window as the balance of the side wasn’t quite right on Sunday.