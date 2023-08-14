Danny Murphy was left purring after Dominik Szoboszlai’s performance for Liverpool on Sunday in their draw against Chelsea.

Murphy, speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2, said that Liverpool fans should be very happy with their new midfielder’s showing.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Szoboszlai was partnered with Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister in a very attacking line up at Chelsea and Murphy was excited by the display.

Murphy, speaking about Szoboszlai, said: “He was terrific by the way, very positive performance.

“Liverpool fans delighted with what they have seen.”

Much of the talk going into the game was regarding the vacant defensive role in Liverpool’s midfield.

Of course the less said about one Moises Caicedo, the better.

And with Mac Allister the one to be deployed in a deeper role, as he often fulfilled for Brighton, Szoboszlai thrived going forwards.

Murphy’s Szoboszlai comments looked spot on and much like we saw from pre-season, Liverpool should have excellent asset in their ranks.

Fans will now just feel that a defensive anchor is needed in order to get the best from their summer acquisitions.

The next chance for Liverpool’s midfield to impress is against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

Whether Jurgen Klopp’s side will have recruited a defensive midfielder by then remains to be seen.

With Stefan Bajcetic still injured the club really do have no choice but to dip into the transfer market.

And it would seem that Romeo Lavia is still the obvious choice given we’ve now had confirmation from Romano over Caicedo to Chelsea.

A midfield three of Lavia, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai would be incredibly exciting to see this season.

Murphy’s Szoboszlai comments could easily be applied to Mac Allister as well and Liverpool’s deals this summer have been excellent thus far.

And although they are almost over the line with their rejuvenated side, there’s still slightly more work to be done.

Whilst playing without a defensive midfielder might be okay for the interim, it surely won’t have the legs across a long season ahead.