Curtis Jones amazed by how fit two Liverpool players are already this pre-season

Curtis Jones has admitted he’s been amazed by how fit Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been in pre-season.

Jones was speaking before Liverpool’s 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on LFC TV yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp selected the trio together for the first time in Singapore.

After losing Fabinho this summer, Curtis Jones has been tested as the number six in Liverpool’s midfield.

It’s not the most natural fit, with Jones typically thriving when given more freedom in attacking areas.

Alexis Mac Allister is likely to act as more of a deep-lying playmaker this season but isn’t naturally the most defensive-minded player.

And while Dominik Szoboszlai’s work rate is phenomenal, he too prefers to press teams further up the pitch.

However, Jones admitted that Szoboszlai and Mac Allister both came into pre-season in brilliant shape.

The pair were likely keen to impress their new manager and teammates ahead of the start of the campaign.

They’ve both been doing that on the pitch during Liverpool’s friendlies and already look set to be key players heading into next season.

Jones impressed by Szoboszlai and Mac Allister fitness

Asked about the pair’s impact at Liverpool so far, Jones said: “What players by the way [Mac Allister and Szoboszlai].

“They’re unbelievable, they’ve come in and adapted well, they’re a big part of the team.

“You’ve got Dom there, the energy he’s got is mad, he’ll go and press, he’ll run, he’ll get on the ball and then he’s calm.

“And then Macca of course, we’ve seen a lot of him in the Prem, he’s one of the best on the ball and he’s always on the half-turn trying to find a pass. So yeah it’s good to be alongside those two.”

Klopp may end up thinking again about playing Jones, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai together in midfield.

The score line was 2-2 when the Argentinian was substituted at half-time after picking up a knock.

However, Bayern had found ways to pass through the middle of the pitch relatively easily.

It would be harsh to criticise Jones considering he’s playing in an unfamiliar role against one of Europe’s best teams.

Liverpool may need to dip into the transfer market quickly to add one more midfielder to their squad to play in that position.

It could be the heavily-linked Romeo Lavia or another option with a month left in the window.