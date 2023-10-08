Pundit Tony Cascarino has admitted he can’t remember seeing Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min play as badly as he did against Luton Town.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (8/10 6:40am), Cascarino was reflecting on another important win for Spurs yesterday.

Tottenham should have been in the clear within the first ten minutes of the match.

They missed three golden opportunities with Richarlison having a torrid 45 minutes before being hooked at half-time.

Ange Postecoglou was forced into a substitution at the break after Yves Bissouma was sent off for picking up two bookings.

His second for a dive in the Luton half would have been particularly frustrating for Spurs after being such an important player this season.

Another Tottenham player who struggled against Luton was Son Heung-min.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

The £22m captain was anonymous for much of the match before being brought off in the second half.

He looks to have rediscovered some of the form that left him last season but yesterday was very reminiscent of his final matches under Antonio Conte earlier this year.

Son struggles for Tottenham vs Luton

Speaking about the match, Cascarino said: “The thing that stuck out for me yesterday was the determination of the team.

“If you think about this, they’ve lost Harry Kane. Richarlison they carried, they carrying him at the moment.

“He was off after 45 minutes yesterday and Son was really poor.

“So you’ve already got three forwards that I just mentioned and they’ve gone on to win a game.

“Fair play to [Ange] Postecoglou yesterday because he saw the danger, he reacted to it.

“I can’t remember Son playing [that badly], he was just not the Son we know he can be and he’s been brilliant at times this season.

“Richarlison, I don’t know what they do with Richarlison because it feels like he just hasn’t got a good game in him at the moment.

“He’s just not playing to the level that he would want as a manager.”

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Son and Richarlison now have the international break to reflect on their performances against Luton as they leave Tottenham to join up their national teams.

There were a few question marks over whether Son would be fit to play yesterday and that might have and that might have played a part in his performance.

However, if Spurs are going to qualify for the Champions League or even aim higher than that this season, they need every player to be on top form in every game.

Son can’t afford too many more performances like that this season if Tottenham want to achieve something this season.