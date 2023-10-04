Pundit Alan Smith has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma could have won man of the match in every single game this season.

Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, Smith was discussing Tottenham’s brilliant start to the campaign.

It’s hard to understate the huge impact Ange Postecoglou has had at Spurs so far this season.

Tottenham have gone from a side that looked to be on the decline and without their talisman Harry Kane to being one of just two unbeaten teams in the league this season.

The positivity around the side has been infectious, with the stadium bouncing and the squad looking very focused.

Postecoglou has helped several members of the squad rediscover their best form in the past few months.

It’s hard to ignore the change in Yves Bissouma’s performances this season after struggling last season following his £25m move from Brighton.

Alan Smith has now suggested that Bissouma could have been man of the match in every one of Tottenham’s games this season.

It’s a huge claim considering how well the likes of James Maddison, Son Heung-min and Micky Van de Ven have played this season.

Speaking about Tottenham’s start to the season, Smith said: “It’s difficult to dislike Big Ange [Postecoglou] isn’t it? He’s such a people person and talking about [Mikel] Arteta and his ability to get the best out of players.

“I mean Postecoglou’s doing that at Spurs. I mean [Yves] Bissouma could have won man of the match in every game he’s played this season, he’s been brilliant.

“Sonny’s back scoring goals and there’s a real feel-good factor now, people are allowed to smile at the training ground.”

Bissouma has gone to another level this season and is propelling his side up the table.

A win over Luton Town on Saturday would see Spurs sit top of the Premier League for the first time in a very long time.

Tottenham have been reliant on Bissouma to protect the back four in every league match this season.

He’s become a vital cog in this Spurs side and not a game goes by right now where pundits aren’t praising his role in the side.