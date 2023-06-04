Pundit admits he can’t believe how hard ‘ridiculous’ Tottenham player works for his team











Pundit Graham Gartland has shared that he can’t believe how hard Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane works for his team.

Gartland was speaking on Off The Ball’s Football Saturday podcast and named his team of the season.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane was included in his line-up alongside Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian’s incredible first season in the Premier League has somewhat overshadowed the 29-year-old’s achievements.

Scoring 30 goals in a side that have been playing as poorly as Spurs deserves recognition.

Although they eventually missed out on a European spot, Kane avoided the season becoming a complete embarrassment.

Gartland has praised Kane in particular for how hard he works for Tottenham in and out of possession.

He’s well known for drifting into deeper roles to pick up the ball and still popping up in the box to finish off moves.

Harry Kane’s unique style of play makes him virtually impossible to replace at Spurs.

It’s why there’s so much concern within the club given his contract expires in 12 months.

Gartland blown away by Tottenham star Kane

After naming his team of the season, Gartland gives Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer a special mention, saying: “I put [Harry] Kane in there [his team of the season], as his season’s been ridiculous.

“As a Spurs man, 30 goals in a terrible team. He’s impacted 26 different games that he’s scored in, so he’s giving his team a chance nearly in every game.

“Ten headed goals which is a record as well, but the bit that stood out to me was the ground that he covered.

“I know he gets a lot of stick when you need your leader needs to stick up for Spurs, by that stat alone you can tell he’s trying.

“I don’t know if you ever watch a game and think, ‘We need more out of Kane here or he needs to rally them or he needs to say something.’”

Gartland’s views on Kane will be echoed by almost every Tottenham fan out there in terms of his importance.

With no new manager or director of football in place yet, discussions can’t even begin to take place over his future.

Manchester United are in the market for a striker and Kane’s name has been linked.

Real Madrid are also in the discussion and Karim Benzema’s imminent departure might worry Spurs.

It would be a huge call from Daniel Levy to decide to sell him this summer even with his contract running down.

