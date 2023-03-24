PSV prepared to sell Ibrahim Sangare with Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool all keen











Arsenal could be given a huge boost in their pursuit of PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare, with the Dutch club ready to cash in on the midfielder.

Sangare has been one of the stars of the Eredivisie and has been backed by his manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, to make a successful jump to the Premier League or wider Europe.

Arsenal are among the teams keen on signing Sangare, according to 90Min. The Gunners, along with Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and more are keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS – OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Xavi Simons of PSV, Granit Xhaka of Arsenal, Ibrahim Sangare of PSV during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV v Arsenal at the Philips Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Eindhoven Netherlands (Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images)

90Min reports how PSV could now be ready to sell Sangare. The Dutch side are believed to be looking for a fee in the region of £33m to sell the powerhouse.

Labelled as being an ‘unstoppable‘ midfield player, Sangare has been scouted by the likes of Liverpool as far back as last summer. The Ivory Coast international is highly regarded in Holland and was considered by West Ham at one point as well.

As we know, Arsenal are in the hunt for a new midfielder. Sangare could well be seen as a squad replacement for Albert Sambi Lokonga. The Belgian is currently on loan with Palace but is expected to be sold this summer.

TBR’s View: Sangare a powerful presence to improve Arsenal

Arsenal might have their eyes on the likes of Declan Rice and more, but the idea of bringing in Ibrahim Sangare is not one that should be discounted either.

The PSV ace has been brilliant this season and it’s no wonder there is interest. Sangare has a big presence about him and for Arsenal, it would give them yet more steel in the middle.

Sangare is not the number one choice by any means. That remains Declan Rice. But if he arrives alongside the West Ham man, then that will be a job well done for the Gunners.