 ‘Probably’: Craig Moore strangely says 22-year-old Celtic player should be scoring more goals

Former Rangers hero, Craig Moore, has been praising young Celtic midfielder, Matt O’Riley, for his form this season.

The Danish u21 international is on the cusp of his senior international debut as he has made Denmark boss Kasper Hjumland sit up and take notice of his displays.

Domestically, O’Riley has been immense and in Europe he was one of Celtic’s best players in the 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord.

But strangely, during his praise of O’Riley, Moore said he needs to start scoring more goals for Celtic.

Moore said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He definitely sets a standard. Physically he’s also a great size. He can assist, he can play that killer pass, he can score goals himself but could probably score more.

“But defensively he takes up really good positions. Defensively, he does a really good job for you. But he keeps his head down.

“He keeps his head down and you don’t read about him in the papers. He’s not out there talking about it just goes about his business in a quiet professional manner.”

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

The reason this is strange is that in just eight games this season, O’Riley has netted four times. Goals against Livingston, Ross County, Aberdeen and Dundee have made the Celtic midfielder one of the team’s potent threats this season.

However, to get to four goals last season, O’Riley took 52 games to do so. So to say that he needs to start scoring more is a bit of an own goal (pardon the pun) by Moore.

O’Riley’s form has been tremendous under Brendan Rodgers. He seems to be playing with a lot more freedom than he did under Ange Postecoglou.

The Celtic support will be keen to see him continue to do that on Saturday afternoon as the Hoops face Motherwell in the SPFL.

In other news, ‘Magnificent’: Peter Grant has been blown away with what he’s seen from £1.5m Celtic player this season