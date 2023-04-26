Liverpool now have a real fear concerning Mason Mount - journalist











There is a real fear behind the scenes at Liverpool that Mason Mount is going to decide to stay and sign a new contract at Chelsea this summer.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who was speaking on 90min’s Talking Transfers podcast, in which he suggested that he now does not see Mason Mount leaving Stamford Bridge in the coming months.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

There remains a question mark over the 24-year-old’s future with the Blues. His contract expires at the end of next season. And, as noted by The Telegraph, there is a chance that he has played his final game for the club after sustaining a season-ending injury.

Liverpool fear they’ll now miss out on Mason Mount

He has been linked with a move to Liverpool for some time. And Bailey has suggested that the Reds would be ready to go all in on the England international if the chance presents itself.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp’s side, it now appears that a move to Merseyside is looking unlikely, with Bailey suggesting that the decision-makers at Anfield are no longer feeling particularly optimistic.

“Once someone like Poch comes in, I think Mount will be won over by this,” he told Talking Transfers. “There was always that expectation at Chelsea that they really didn’t want to lose this kid. And Mount, the fact that he’s come back to the table, or he’s been receptive to it in the last few weeks, there’s a real growing confidence there.

“And we’ve seen it with Liverpool where, if he’s available, Liverpool are going to be all in for him. But I think there’s a real fear at Liverpool behind the scenes. I think they were hoping Graham Potter might stay for the rest of the season. That may have helped their pursuit of Mason Mount. The fact he’s gone and a new manager’s coming in, I don’t see Mason Mount leaving this summer.”

Reds need to produce something special

It was reported this week that Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Mason Mount. So if the Argentinian does indeed take the Chelsea job, you would imagine that the stage would be set for the attacking midfielder to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have reportedly decided to back away from a potential move for Jude Bellingham. So missing out on Mount would be a further setback.

The Reds clearly need to overhaul their options in the middle of the park in the summer. And signing Bellingham and Mount could have been game-changing.

Liverpool are eyeing Kalvin Phillips. And they will have other targets in mind. But there is no question that the fans will be hoping that the club can still pull something out of the bag.