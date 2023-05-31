Man Utd 23/24 away kit ‘leaked’ with strange design that resembles another Premier League club











Manchester United’s away kit has been leaked and it has a striking resemblance to the kit of another Premier League club.

Manchester United have pushed the boat out a bit in regard to kits in recent years. It appears the manufacturer, Adidas, has specifically been given a lot of creative freedom when it comes to designing the jerseys for the red side of Manchester.

Last year the third kit was a striking almost ‘snot green’ which certainly raised some eyebrows. They’ve also experimented with a Zebra-esque kit in 2020/21 which was deployed as their third kit as well.

However, for next year’s campaign, it appears Adidas have gone even bolder. This time making harsh alterations to the away kit.

READ MORE: Premier League kits 23/24: Announcements, rumours and leaks for every club

Photo by Visionhaus

Man Utd’s ‘leaked’ away kit really resembles that of Newcastle United

Today an image appeared of Tyrell Malacia rocking Manchester United’s proposed away kit for the 23/24 season and it’s remarkably similar to the design of the Newcastle United home strip.

As Tweeted by the United Stand, here’s the leaked Manchester United away kit for the next campaign.

The away jersey has certainly left United fans baffled. The club’s traditional colours of red and white are completely obsolete on this ‘unique’ strip.

We understand that away strips don’t necessarily have to follow suit each season, but this is so out of left field. The reaction from fans to the post has majority been negative… what was Adidas thinking?

READ MORE: Man Utd new kit 23/24 predicted release date

How likely is this to be Man Utd’s away kit for the 23/24 season?

We’d honestly have to say it’s very likely that this will be Manchester United’s away kit for next year.

Rumours initially surfaced from a Tweet which showcased all three kits. With official pictures like the Malacia one above, this is probably the design we’re going to see the Red Devils rocking on their travels next season.

What do you think of the leaked Man Utd 23/24 away kit?

Show all